The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Paducah office has a new weapon to clear snow from the interstates, parkways and other four-lane highways this winter.
In recent weeks, drivers on I-24 and I-69 in western Kentucky may have seen operators testing two new “tow plow” trucks assigned to District 1 at Paducah, which have the capability to clear snow from two lanes at the same time.
The two trucks are being based in Marshall and Graves counties, while a third has arrived for Lyon County, where it is being outfitted to cover an additional section of I-24.
“One truck and one driver can salt and plow an area that would normally take two or three trucks,” said Kyle Poat, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer. “It improves our snow-clearing efficiency on interstates and parkways while freeing up other trucks to run the two-lane routes.”
Equipment Operator Jimmy Treas will be aboard the tow plow assigned to run I-24 between Calvert City and the Ohio River. Justin Schwinn, a member of the Graves County highway maintenance crew, will cover I-69 and the Purchase Parkway between Mayfield and Fulton.
“It’s an interesting piece of equipment,” Schwinn said. “The tow plow adds another dimension to what we do.”
The truck runs in the passing lane with a traditional front-mounted plow. When the driver activates a hydraulic system, tires on the trailer move it to the driving lane and deploy a plow that clears the driving lane. The plow mounted on the tow plow portion of the trailer is much larger than a traditional truck-mounted snow plow.
The Cabinet asks drivers to be patient as plow operators clear roads since vehicles will not be able to pass the tow plow when it is in operation. Drivers may spot an escort vehicle following the tow plows during the first few snow and ice events where the tow plows are deployed.
KYTC District 1 will have three of the five tow plows that are now part of Kentucky’s 1,000 truck snow-fighting fleet.
