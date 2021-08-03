More than 200 Special Olympics Kentucky athletes on 15 teams will return to the fields at Lone Oak Park in Paducah Saturday, for the 2021 Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 softball tournament.
Each of the teams will be looking to advance to the organization’s state tournament in Bowling Green on Sept. 10-12. Of the 15 teams competing in four divisions at the Region 1 Tournament, seven will earn state tournament berths.
Games begin at 9 a.m. on four fields with the last possible games starting at 2 pm. Two teams from Paducah will be competing. Other teams will come from Barren County, Bowling Green, Christian County, Owensboro, Russellville and Murray.
While Special Olympics Kentucky was able to hold some softball competition last year, the extent of the softball season was curtailed by the COVID 19 pandemic. This is the first regional Special Olympics tournament in nearly two years, since last year’s regionals and the state tournament were cancelled.
Softball continues to be one of the most popular Special Olympics Kentucky sports offerings in the state with more than 850 athletes competing on 55 teams statewide.
Teams that do not qualify for the state tournament have the option of participating in the Team Skills Competition, which is also held in Bowling Green in conjunction with the state tournament.
