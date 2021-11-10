Although the Veterans Day parade has been canceled for this year, the city of Paducah will have a number of events for people to enjoy.
The Veterans Day Sunrise Reveille will begin at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets.
Reveille will be played by Robert Kratz following the raising of the flag by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. During the event, Broadway Street will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening.
The city is partnering with WPSD Local 6 to honor veterans during WPSD’s Midday newscast on Thursday. The Distinguished Veterans Award and the Patriot Award will be presented to honorees who were nominated by members of the community.
“The award winners will be presented with their prizes on that broadcast,” said Amie Clark, the director of the Paducah Parks & Recreation Department, in a Sept. 30 story in The Sun. “We used to do the ceremony for the award winners right before the parade, but this year, we’re not doing a parade, so we’re doing the noon broadcast. With COVID, we’re still trying to be cautious for our senior population and just not bring a bunch of people together.”
A Celebration of Our Veterans Concert featuring the Paducah Community Band will be held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The winners of the Veterans Day Essay and Poster Contest — a contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade and hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution — will be showcased.
