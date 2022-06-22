Barkley Regional Airport Authority will recommend Contour Airlines to the U.S. Department of Transportation for a three-year Essential Air Service contract.
As for a timeline, board chairman Jay Matheny said, “You’ll likely (hear) something by fall.”
“Any time you deal with bureaucracy, there’s going to be a little bit of lag time,” he said after an executive session on Tuesday.
“The earliest we’ve heard is October but more likely is November or December. As we understand, they’ll take their time to consider all the factors and heavily weigh the recommendation by the community and the air board.”
Until then, EAS with Skywest Airlines continues under a DoT hold order.
Based in Smyrna, Tennessee, Contour Airlines offers 30-seat jet service to Charlotte, North Carolina.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board members cited reliability as one determining factor — since 2019, Contour has ranked first or second nationwide in punctuality every month.
Under the new EAS contract, a Contour mechanic would permanently be on-site, along with a “hot plane” — i.e., a substitute aircraft — available in Smyrna should issues arise.
“The reason we made this decision was the perks,” said Emily Roark, Barkley Airport Authority vice-chairman. “One bag flies free from Paducah to Charlotte. It’s nice weather, so more reliability for our community, and (Charlotte) is a major hub to almost anywhere you want to go in The Caribbean, the US and the world. Contour can’t control American Airlines, but from here to there, it’ll be low prices — You won’t be having $200 or $300 fares to get to Charlotte.
“People have said for years they would love an opportunity to fly south, and Barkley to Charlotte checks quite a few boxes.”
Under an interline agreement with Contour, American Airlines offers status matching to United Airlines frequent fliers.
“Anyone who has status with United will receive equal treatment with American,” Matheny said. “We have some dedicated fliers that routinely fly United; they’ve worked hard to earn status, and that’s one of the things that (influenced) us is those folks being able to keep that status with American.”
The meeting addressed Barkley’s recent survey results, where some 4,900 people answered 14 questions on EAS preferences.
One insight gleaned was a marked preference for a Nashville connection point, said Kenneth Strickland, air service development project manager at infrastructure-consulting firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilly.
During a May 23 board meeting, the airport board discussed the compromises attached to three available bids, including Contour. CMT project manager Harrison Earl had clarified that waiving any services with a bid could weaken future EAS negotiations.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Matheny said, “While there was a lot of appeal for flying to Nashville, one thing is that we’re entitled to jet service with EAS, and we wanted to — at the bare minimum — maintain that.”
Matheny, Roark and Executive Director Dennis Rouleau thanked Barkley Blue Sky Alliance, city of Paducah Mayor George Bray and the community for their effort and input.
Matheny called Contour “a first step.”
“The new terminal is slated to open the first quarter of 2023, and by then, we should have Contour in place, assuming all the pieces fall in,” he said.
“I can’t think of a better accent for our new terminal than a new carrier to provide for our folks in western Kentucky and beyond. We see this all as a springboard for things to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.