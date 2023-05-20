Students in what was announced as one of the largest graduating classes at Paducah Tilghman High School in the last 20 years took their final walk down the aisle and received their diplomas Friday.
Numbering 207, the PTHS Class of 2023 students are now alumni.
Allison Stieg is retiring as PTHS principal at the end of the school year after four years of service at that position and 31 years in education. She praised her final graduating class as its principal, noting the obstacles the students have gone through over the last four years.
“We are so proud of these students,” she said. “You talk about resilience; you talk about handling adversity. They started their freshman year and we sent them home (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Then, their sophomore year, they didn’t come that much because of COVID and weren’t here again.
“It also continued into their junior year. They missed many games, they missed dances, they missed all kinds of things, but thankfully, by the time we got to their senior year, for the most part, they got to have a normal senior class experience, and we’re so happy for them.”
Stieg will be succeeded by Deatrick Kinney as principal on July 1.
Valedictorian Abigail Wurth also spoke to her class about taking classes through COVID and how her classmates emerge the better for the experience.
“We all remember that day in March of freshman year when we learned we were going to have a ‘short break’ because of the new COVID-19 virus,” she said. “Little did we know this virus would drastically alter the course of our high school careers. We didn’t come back that year, and for some of us, we didn’t return the next year, either.
“When we did return, it was a new normal: desks 6 feet apart and eating lunch in the classrooms. We became technology professionals; gone were the days of pencil and paper. And yet, we persevered. We learned to never take the little things for granted and to enjoy every moment because you never know when it will be gone.”
Wurth was also named the Distinguished Student of the Class of 2023.
Salutatorian Nathaniel Skinner told his classmates about how they overcame the difficult circumstances.
“We are patient. We persevered, and we are brave,” he said. “When they told us to stay home, stay safe and stay in our bubble, we found ways to expand our bubble.
“During that lost time, while the world became polarized and even more impatient than before, we discovered compassion, and we practiced kindness.”
Inductees into the PTHS Hall of Fame included John Hudiberg, of the Class of 1945, Mark Bryant, of the Class of 1967, and Dr. Martin Rains, of the Class of 1999 from the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and Robert Troutman, of the Class of 1962, Lewis Wise, of the Class of 1966, Roberta Morse, from the Class of 1969, and Bryan Hall, of the Class of 2006.
