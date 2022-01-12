Paducah Tilghman switches to virtual instruction for two days

Paducah Tilghman High School will switch to non-traditional instruction (NTI) days for Thursday (Jan. 13) and Friday (Jan.14) because of the number of positive cases and quarantines among high school students and staff, Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively announced Wednesday.
“Despite the stringent mitigation strategies that have proved successful over the last two years, the rise in the number of COVID positive students has had an incremental impact on the number of students quarantined, which in turn prevents us from providing the educational experience that Tilghman students deserve,” Shively wrote in a letter to PTHS families.
PTHS will have virtual learning on Thursday and Friday. There will be no virtual or in-person classes on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was already scheduled to be a day off prior to Wednesday’s announcement. High school students will return to in-person instruction on Tuesday.
High school athletics and extracurricular activities will pause during the NTI days. Shively said the Paducah basketball game against McCracken County High School and the homecoming ceremony are being rescheduled.
Two days of meals will be available for PTHS students at each school building on Thursday, except for Clark Elementary.
All other Paducah Independent School District school buildings will be open on Thursday and Friday. Shively said the district has not seen the same “significant” rise in student quarantines at other schools that the district has seen at PTHS.
