PADNWS-11-29-22 TOTW - LOGO

Paducah Tilghman High School senior swimmer Madison Patel has learned much in her years in a pool.

“Swimming and swim team has always been a huge part of my life,” Patel said. "I have two sisters and both of them are in it too, but I was the first. I started in first grade and ever since I started, I loved it. I’ve done absolutely everything I can and while I have missed out on a bunch of school events, and it's had its ups and downs, for a lot of people ups and downs are the ending point for them. But I’m still swimming.”

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In