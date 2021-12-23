Robert H. Grubbs — who was born in rural Marshall County, grew up in Paducah and went on to share the 2005 Nobel Prize in Chemistry — died Sunday. He was 79 years old.
Grubbs won the $1.3 million Nobel Prize with colleagues Yves Chauvin and Richard Schrock for the development of the metathesis method in organic synthesis.
“The word ‘metathesis’ means ‘change-places,’ ” according to NobelPrize.org in 2005. “In metathesis reactions, double bonds are broken and made between carbon atoms in ways that cause atom groups to change places.
“This happens with the assistance of special catalyst molecules. Metathesis can be compared to a dance in which the couples change partners.”
Grubbs was credited with developing a stable catalyst for this process that has many applications.
Grubbs’ sister, Bonnie Berry of Paducah, further explained Grubbs’ achievement.
“He figured out how to break the double bonds between atoms, and the catalyst that does it is actually named after him,” she said.
Since the 1990s, those catalysts have been a staple for synthetic organic chemists in drug discovery and fine chemicals production, according to Chemistry World, a monthly chemistry news magazine.
On winning the Nobel Prize, Grubbs said it was “one of these things you never expect to happen in your career. You just keep doing science and see what happens.”
Grubbs was born in the community of Howard’s Grove in Marshall County, between Possum Trot and Calvert City along U.S. 62.
“In some places, my birthplace is listed as Calvert City and in others, Possum Trot,” he said in his Nobel Prize biography. “I was actually born between the two, so either one really is correct.
“…Although my grandmother spent her years working on the farm, she was very well educated and set a high standard that has resulted in many of her grandchildren becoming teachers and educators. She always read, told us stories and maintained an intellectual level that was unusual in rural Kentucky at that time.”
After his father returned from a two-year stint with the Army in World War II, the family moved in 1944 to Paducah, where Grubbs graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1960 with honors.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Florida in 1963, a master’s degree in chemistry from UF in 1965, a PhD in chemistry from Columbia University in 1968 and an NIH Postdoctoral Fellow from Stanford University in 1969.
“I was an agricultural major when I went to college, but I soon discovered that organic chemistry was more fun and smelled a lot better,” Grubbs joked in a 2018 interview with Chemistry World.
Grubbs has been a faculty member at the California Institute of Technology since 1978 after teaching at Michigan State University from 1969 to 1978. He was a Victor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at Caltech, and the Grubbs Group at Caltech is named for him.
Berry spoke about how she and her brother moved with their family to Paducah.
“We moved to Paducah in ’44, and lived on Homewood Avenue and then moved to Leiberman Street,” she said. “We lived on Leiberman Street, which is in front of Bob’s Drive-In, so we’re talking from Southside Paducah to be a Nobel Prize winner.
“…He was 6-foot-6 and loved to rock-climb. All of his kids have PhDs. We always put the ‘H’ in (as his middle initial) because his brother is Robert B.”
One of the quotes credited to Grubbs that was listed on several media posts this week is “You don’t have to work all the time, but you should think all the time.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.
