PADNWS-08-25-22 DOE SITE ROBOT - PHOTO

Kevin Fortner with the DOE Paducah site cleanup contractor Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership sets up the robot pipe crawler to test its capabilities.

 Contributed photo

Workers are introducing a first at U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Site — use of robot technology — to set the stage for future deactivation and remediation work at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PGDP).

With the Paducah Site in the early phases of deactivating process buildings, site engineers recently tested a robot pipe crawler designed to inspect piping previously used to support uranium enrichment operations. The system is customized to work in process gas piping and other PGDP equipment. A similar system is used to inspect municipal water pipelines.

