Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death of a Paducah teen, whose body was found Sunday morning near the old beach area at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Calvert City.
The name and gender of the 17-year-old has not been released.
According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, witnesses called 911 about 8:30 a.m. Sunday after watching the teen wade into water from the shore and not resurface. The witnesses said the teen was alone at the time.
KDFWR officials were aided by state park rangers, the Marshall County Rescue Squad and Calvert City Police officers in searching for the teen. The body was found and recovered shortly after 9 a.m.
An autopsy was performed Monday at the Western Kentucky Regional Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. Results of that autopsy have not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation by the KDFWR and conservation officers.
