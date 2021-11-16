Paducah Tilghman High School senior Kate LeBuhn didn’t have to look too far for career ideas, having health care professionals for parents.
“It’s hard to describe, but just ever since I’ve been little, I’ve always been really intrigued by my dad’s work and my mom’s work. Both of them work in the medical field,” she said.
“It’s like hearing them explain certain processes of certain diseases and stuff has just really caught my attention. I’d love to study it further and hopefully help to prevent diseases in people.”
Did the COVID-19 pandemic influence her in wanting to study this? Yes, it has.
“My dad has been really busy the past two years in this pandemic — you know, like all other health care workers have been, so I think it really outlines the importance of having health care workers,” she added.
The 17-year-old student is currently undecided on a future college and an exact major, but she wants to pursue a career in the medical field. LeBuhn noted that her “main interest” is infectious diseases. At this time, she’s considering biology or maybe environmental science for her major.
LeBuhn, daughter of Carl and Polly LeBuhn of Paducah, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes an article on a high school senior who was chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a selection committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Paducah Tilghman, LeBuhn has earned a 4.48 weighted cumulative GPA, placing her at the top of her class. She’s also an AP Scholar with Honor and attended the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program this past summer.
Outside of class, LeBuhn played varsity soccer as a defender. She’s also part of the varsity tennis team, and the concert and pep bands. She participates in National Honor Society, Beta Club, Rotary Interact Club and other activities.
“I liked the bond you had to have with your teammates because being on the soccer field — you know, one mistake can lead to the ball getting up the field and possibly reaching the goal, so you really have to lean on other people and learn to trust them with the ball,” she said.
She’s a competitive dancer for the Beverly Rogers Academy of Dance, which involves many practices, and plays several musical instruments as well, including clarinet for the school band. However, LeBuhn’s favorite to play overall is the banjo, which she started learning in middle school.
“Part of the reason that one’s my favorite is because my family kind of has a bit of a family band going,” she said. “My dad plays guitar, my brother — the mandolin, my sister — violin, and sometimes we sneak my mom in on the tambourine, so I just love getting to play with them.”
LeBuhn is excited about college and shared a goal for this school year.
“Senior year’s been really good,” she said. “I’d say for goals — I just want to take advantage of the last year I have at Paducah Tilghman and in the same city as my family and friends that I’ve grown up with.”
