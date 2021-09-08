A Paducah teenager died in a two-vehicle collision in Hopkins County on Sunday night. Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield pronounced Destinee Scott, 18, dead on scene, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requested KSP to investigate the collision, which also left six people injured. Interstate 69 was closed for about four hours as state police investigated the collision, according to the news release.
Paducah Public Schools public relations coordinator Wayne Walden said Scott was enrolled at Paducah Tilghman High School at the time of her death.
KSP’s initial investigation showed a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Horazeon Boyd, was traveling north in the right lane when his car slowed in the roadway for an unknown reason. A 2018 Dodge Caravan, driven by Whitney Gibson, struck the back of the Malibu, according to KSP. Both vehicles left the roadway after colliding and ended up in a field.
Authorities said Scott was sitting in the driver’s side back seat of the Malibu.
Boyd and two other passengers in the Malibu were taken from the scene via ambulance. Authorities said Boyd and one of the passengers, Briantavion Haynes, were later flown via helicopter to Saint Vincent Hospital in Indiana for treatment.
Gibson and two other passengers in the Caravan, including an infant, were taken to Baptist Health Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.