A Paducah teen faces assault and other charges after Caldwell County authorities said he rammed a deputy’s cruiser during a Tuesday morning pursuit on Ky. 139.
In a news release, authorities said deputies responded early Tuesday morning to a pursuit of a subject considered armed and dangerous in a stolen Buick.
Deputy Jason Kirk was driving south ahead of the pursuit when the suspect and pursuing vehicles approached from the rear.
Officials said the suspect attempted to ram the cruiser once, which Kirk avoided, but on a second attempt struck Kirk’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side.
Deputies said the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed, after which he was arrested.
The teen, identified only as a 17-year-old male, faces one count each of third-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, no operator’s license and no registration plates.
Deputies said a female juvenile was also in the car but was not injured, and was not charged.
Other area agencies assisted during the pursuit.
The news release did not indicate whether Kirk or the teen driver suffered any injuries.
