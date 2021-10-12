Paducah teachers, staff to be part of KDE vaccine incentive

The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved the district to take part in the Kentucky Department of Education’s COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Payments program.
The Kentucky Department of Education’s COVID-19 VIP program will reimburse the district $100 each for all vaccinated full- or part-time employees this school year.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively estimated that to be about 500 total employees in his district.
Employees must have two vaccine doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson on or before Dec. 1 to be eligible.
The Kentucky Department of Education will use up to $8.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds — also known as ESSER funds — to provide reimbursements to districts that have rewarded and acknowledged the time, energy and effort staff members took to get vaccinated.
All full- and part-time employees of public school districts are eligible for a one-time vaccination incentive payment of $100 after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
This reimbursement is for employees who previously have been vaccinated as well as those who have received their full vaccinations by Dec. 1. Districts must pay employees first in order to receive reimbursement from KDE.
“I think that (getting vaccinated) is one of the best strategies we have to come out of a pandemic,” Shively said. “…You want as many employees and students vaccinated as you possibly can.”
Shively described the various ways the district is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as layers of prevention.
“You look at what we’re doing with the buildings providing fresh air to our students and employees all the way throughout the instructional day, how we’re masking, how we’re cleaning surfaces and desks and handles — each of those gives us another layer (of spread prevention),” he said. “Then, on top of that, we have the Test to Stay program, which is another added layer.
“I don’t think any of them is perfect, but when you start putting those things together, you have a pretty good system to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees.”
The board also moved on the construction of the new Head Start building Monday by approving the solicitation of bids for the building’s early site work package, which includes structure demolition, vegetation removal, underground utilities, soil modification and building pad.
This work must be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Eric Steva of JRA Architects — the architectural firm that was awarded the bid for the Head Start project in April 2020 — attended the meeting via Zoom but made no comments.
Shively said after the meeting that the district has a federal grant that has an end date on it.
“If we were able to get this approved and get it to the Kentucky Department of Education for their approval (Monday), then that just gets us several weeks ahead of schedule just based on how things landed if we approved it (at the regular board meeting) next week,” he said. “It saves us time and gets us closer to having a new Head Start preschool building.
“…In the next month, you’ll start to see substantial changes on the corner of Washington Street and Otis Dinning. We’re moving dirt, and we need great weather, so getting that done before the winter and getting that phase completed with the building pad is a huge priority to continue to save time.”
The district announced April 2 that it would receive $14.5 million in grant funding toward building a new Head Start center.
Funding for the Head Start building comes from the $55 million federal Disaster Relief Act aimed toward repairs caused by hurricanes Florence and Harvey. The current Head Start center was flooded by rain caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
The school board approved $13.16 million in capital funds for the project in April 2020.
The board also approved a change to the District Facility Plan to include renovations and upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system of Paducah Tilghman High School. The board also requested the local planning committee to meet to review the finding and make the adjustment to the District Facility Plan.
“Ultimately, when we looked at our ventilation — and you’re thinking of COVID — one of the strategies you have is to bring fresh air in and have a very efficient system,” Shively said. “…Our Tilghman HVAC system is the oldest one that we have. It was put in right at the 1998-99 school year, so it’s desperately in need of an upgrade.
“It was left off of our facility plan, so this was just a minor adjustment to add that as we, hopefully, are able to update that starting in the spring and over the summer.”
Shively said that project would be placed for bid at a later date.
