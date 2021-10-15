Paducah Symphony Orchestra to perform Beethoven, Bizet

When putting together programs for the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Raffaele Ponti, artistic director and conductor of the PSO, likes to mix familiarity with surprise. For PSO’s upcoming performance, Ponti put together a program of composers the audience may know, but is introducing them to some of their lesser-known works.
The 70-member orchestra will be putting on its second performance of the season on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carson Center. The performance will feature two symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8” and Georges Bizet’s “Symphony in C.”
Ponti said while the two composers’ national backgrounds and educations differ, their symphonies flow well together.
Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 8” was one of the last symphonies he wrote. While the piece’s form sounds familiar to music Beethoven composed earlier in his career, Ponti said the composer found a way to break all the rules in this symphony.
“That’s what I love about Beethoven. He’s kind of the classical music bad boy,” Ponti said. “He’s breaking all the harmonic rules, all the structural rules that you expect are coming.”
Bizet, most known for his opera, “Carmen,” also wrote one symphony in his career, when he was 17.
“It’s a charming, elegant, wonderful work,” Ponti said.
Ponti said the symphonies “pair beautifully” together because of their similarities in movement and style throughout the pieces.
In between the symphonies, 11 members of the orchestra will play Antonin Dvorak’s “Serenade for Winds, Op. 44.” Ponti said it was the first time since he joined the orchestra in 2010 that the PSO audience will hear a small group of artists play soloistically.
“It’ll give the audience the chance to hear our big symphony, hear this beautiful soloistic chamber ensemble play, and then another huge symphony,” Ponti said.
Ponti said writing for soloistic pieces differs greatly from writing large symphony pieces.
“You need to know the range of that instrument, you need to know the capabilities of that instrument. You wouldn’t write something for a clarinetist if it was impossible to play,” Ponti said.
Ponti said throughout the season, he wants to continue to mix familiarity while introducing the audience to something new. One thing he wants to continue is introducing audiences to female composers. At the PSO’s first show this season, audiences heard music from French composer Louise Farrenc. Ponti said the PSO would continue to play more female composers in the future.
The PSO’s conductor said he felt “very safe” while performing on stage, and applauded the Carson Center’s measures to “keep everyone safe” during the most recent wave of COVID-19 infections. Everyone who met him after the PSO’s first performance said the orchestra’s performance brought back a sense of normalcy from before the pandemic.
Tickets for the performance are available at paducahsymphony.org. Tickets will also be sold at the Carson Center box office one hour before the show.
Full policies from The Carson Center regarding COVID-19 are available online at thecarsoncenter.org.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.