The Paducah Symphony Orchestra is set to return to the Carson Center stage for the first time since February 2020 this Friday.
Artistic director and conductor Raffaele Ponti is excited to be back and has organized a real back-to-the-roots program of five string music pieces for the occasion.
“I’ve starved and missed my orchestra (through the pandemic),” Ponti told The Sun. “As a conductor it’s a wonderful thing to make music, but when I’m in a room by myself waving my hands it’s silent.
“I need musicians and I want my musicians to share that with again. I can’t wait to get in the hall with them and rehearse and perform this week.”
The string orchestra will be playing Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” Gustav Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5,” Antonin Dvorak’s “Serenade for Strings,” “America The Beautiful” and “My Old Kentucky Home” that evening starting at 6:30. The concert will follow PSO’s annual meeting, during which the arts organization will thank its patrons and preview the rest of the season, which formally begins in September.
“The season coming up is going to be great,” Ponti said. “We’re doing a string performance this week just to get everyone back and say hello and just give them a taste of the symphony again. It’s going to be very, very exciting.”
Tickets and more information on the evening’s events are available via www.paducahsymphony.org.
Ponti spent his first day back in town this week speaking with some of the orchestra’s patrons and board members, a thing he’s sorely missed doing over the past year and a half.
“It’s incredible, you know, the pandemic changed the world. It changed everybody’s business. Man, did I miss everybody,” Ponti said. “Zoom is nice but it’s not the same thing. Being in person, seeing their face, shaking their hands and saying hello has just been amazing.”
With seven more full concerts planned, Ponti is expecting big things from the symphony and big turnouts from Paducah’s residents in the wake of the pandemic.
“People have been so cooped up and limited to what they could do that it’s going to become more important than ever,” he added. “They need creative outlets. I think the symphony is poised for greatness.”
