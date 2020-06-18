Donald Shively, Paducah Independent Schools superintendent, received exemplary marks from the school board for his service on his annual evaluation.
Shively has been the district’s superintendent since July 2014.
Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn said Shively is to be commended for the relationships that he builds with students and the concern he showed toward their educational pursuits.
“Dr. Shively is very dialed in to evidence-based approaches using data to drive student achievement,” he said. “... He is truly leading the district in creating more opportunities for kids.
“It is clear Dr. Shively understands that great schools build great communities. ... Networking with other superintendents, connecting with local businesses to help implement curriculum in the classrooms, discussing district needs with the PPS Foundation Board, ensuring sports programs become more aligned and collaborative efforts seem to be where Dr. Shively shines.”
Shively was graded on seven standards of performance with the ratings of exemplary, accomplished, developing and growth required. He scored “exemplary” in all seven standards.
Those standards were:
• Strategic leadership: reimagining the district’s vision, mission and goals to ensure that every graduate is globally competitive.
• Instructional leadership: working to eliminate performance gaps and ensuring that graduates are career- or college-ready.
• Cultural leadership: connecting with the traditions of others to encourage them to support the school district’s efforts.
• Human resource leadership: overseeing the recruitment, support and retention of a highly effective and diverse staff.
• Managerial leadership: overseeing budgeting, staffing and problem-solving to organize the work of the district.
• Collaborative leadership: coordinating broad community engagement in support of the district’s vision.
• Influential leadership: promoting the success of teaching and learning to influence larger political, social, economic and cultural contexts.
