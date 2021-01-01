Funding for ongoing cleanup efforts at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant will total $316 million in 2021 — a $2 million increase over last year’s level — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced recently.
“Kentucky’s priorities are once again at the center of the federal government funding bill,” McConnell said. “My role as majority leader and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee mean Kentucky has a front-row seat when major decisions are made.”
The funding will support the continuing environmental cleanup operations at the Paducah site and other initiatives such as the operations and facility upgrades at Paducah’s DUF-6 conversion facility.
Local elected officials and community leaders are part of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual advocacy efforts with Kentucky’s federal delegation and representatives of various federal agencies, including the DOE.
“Our community is appreciative of the additional funding that Leader McConnell secured for the Paducah DOE site,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
“The DOE site is a critical economic driver for our local area. Last year, Sen. McConnell secured a necessary funding increase to advance infrastructure improvements and reduce hazards on the site.”
She noted that with the efforts of the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, recycling efforts are increasing at the site as well.
PACRO uses funds from the sale of surplus assets from the plant site to further economic development efforts in several west Kentucky counties and in the city of Metropolis, Illinois.
With the additional appropriation, “we are thrilled we will be able to once again have the much needed ‘plus-up’ of funding to continue the important cleanup work,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.