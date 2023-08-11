Charter Senior Living of Paducah hosted its official ribbon cutting and grand opening event on Thursday, and the facility offers different services for residents, including memory care.
“Our vision was to build the next generational senior living community that really promoted independence promoted wellness, that would serve residents who had various needs,” said Kevin Bennema, president and CEO of Charter Senior Living.
The facility, which is located at 2201 New Holt Road in Paducah, has personal care and memory care services. It’s equipped to care for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and various types of dementia. The facility has a memory care community called “Flourish,” which has 25 apartments. Only around 50% of Paducah area nursing homes are equipped to treat memory loss.
“Hopefully, we can change the lives of 25 of our seniors,” said Clinton Warf, executive director of Charter Senior Living,
Charter Senior Living currently houses 10 residents, according to Warf. He said more residents have applied and are on the waiting list to move in. The facility can house up to 104 residents in total, and it has 79 apartments.
“This community was specifically designed as a one-story to make it very simple, no elevators, very large common area, very large gathering areas,” Bennema said.
The crowd of attendees at the grand opening event Thursday could get a glimpse of the brand new apartments in the senior living facility. It offers one and two-bedroom apartments. Charter Senior Living also offers short-term stays for residents who don’t need to be in a facility full-time.
Employees are looking forward to providing care for the community.
“Come in and tour, and you’ll see. We are friendly, we are down-to-earth people, and we think we have a really, really awesome service to offer to the seniors of western Kentucky,” Warf said.
Charter Senior Living is excited to bring services to Paducah. “We could not have picked a better location or a better town than Paducah, Kentucky,” Bennema added.
Visit charterofpaducah.com for more information about the facility’s services, floor plans and amenities.
