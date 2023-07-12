Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School students will have a change in dress code policy this year. The district made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The announcement which was headlined “Breaking News, New Dress Code” drew some negative comments, though little is actually new about the policy, a spokesman for the district said.

The most significant change, according to Paducah Middle School principal Geco Ross, is the length that students are allowed to wear their shorts. Under the old policy, shorts for girls had to be knee length or longer. The rule didn’t apply to boys. Ross said the “Rule of Thumb” now applies to all students. “Rule of thumb” means using one’s thumb as a rough measurement tool. With arms held to the side, shorts, pants and undergarments should have no visible skin between the area of the thumb and the armpit.

