Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School students will have a change in dress code policy this year. The district made the announcement Monday on its Facebook page. The announcement which was headlined “Breaking News, New Dress Code” drew some negative comments, though little is actually new about the policy, a spokesman for the district said.
The most significant change, according to Paducah Middle School principal Geco Ross, is the length that students are allowed to wear their shorts. Under the old policy, shorts for girls had to be knee length or longer. The rule didn’t apply to boys. Ross said the “Rule of Thumb” now applies to all students. “Rule of thumb” means using one’s thumb as a rough measurement tool. With arms held to the side, shorts, pants and undergarments should have no visible skin between the area of the thumb and the armpit.
“The rule of thumb allows the majority of our students to wear higher and more athletic shorts,” Ross said.
Ross also said holes in pants are permitted, but have to be within the rule of thumb. He added that undergarments can’t be shown when “sagging” with the cleavage and midriff also covered. Ross said it made the change, in part, because students, especially girls, have difficulty finding longer shorts or clothes that worked with the previous policy.
The rest of the dress code policy remains the same as last year.
Unless for religious or medical reasons, students may not wear head coverings like hoods, hats and bandanas. Additionally, pajama attire, blankets and decals with vulgar language are not acceptable. Students cannot wear leggings, yoga pants, biker shorts, or tights unless paired with a skirt, dress or tunic that is at least mid-thigh length.
Ross said the ultimate goal of the dress code change is to prepare students for the real world.
“We believe there are certain things that are appropriate when you go out into the public,” Ross said. “We are a training ground for our students, and I’m trying to prepare them for the workplace and show them there is a time and place for everything.”
Ross said students will not be allowed to phone their parents for a change of clothing. That is a change in policy. He says students lose too much instruction time waiting for parents to bring a change of clothing to the schools.
This year, students who violate the dress code will be sent to Tornado STAR/Family Resource Center on campus to change into sweatpants, T-shirts or scrubs, provided by the school and then return to class.
“The whole purpose of the resource center is to retain as much instruction time as possible,” Ross said. “It is a deterrent for our students to refrain from coming and wasting our instruction time to call home and wait to change clothes.”
Ross said this policy also aims to minimize distractions and encourage a more focused approach to learning by ensuring students are dressed appropriately.
“There are so many things that can be a distraction, so trying to remove anything that can become a barrier to a student being able to focus and attend to instruction would become a distraction.”
He said everything in the classroom can become a distraction, but clothes become the main distraction, especially graphic T-shirts and torn or cut clothing.
“Right now, graphic tees are trendy, but some of the content is inappropriate in the school setting,” Ross said. “It becomes a distraction and not fit for school, so I want to advise everyone to err on the side of caution and know that we are just trying to have school.”
There is more than just a dress code change happening at Paducah Middle School.
Paducah schools decided to extend the school day for its schools. The new change will provide an additional academic period allowing students to enroll in college prep classes and take part in extracurricular activities such as band, choir and orchestra. School will begin five minutes earlier at 7:10 a.m. The school day will end at 2:40 p.m., 25 minutes longer than last year.
“We went to the maximum allowed minutes for a middle school,” Ross said. “We knew there were some academic areas we needed to address, so we maximized our minutes because our academic progress requires us to have students here to give them the instruction they need.”
India Broady, a recent Paducah Tilghman graduate, likes the new dress code. She said trying to find clothes to stay in compliance with the dress code was a nightmare. Broady said the dress code seemed to cater to one type of people and that everyone doesn’t share the same body.
“I would say it was a hard experience, especially in middle school. I have a curvier figure than most girls, so it was hard for me to wear most things.”
Broady hopes that by the dress code change, young ladies will be more comfortable wearing shorts that won’t get them in trouble, and students could have more leeway to stay fashionable while in school.
Schools in Paducah will be back in session on Aug. 9.
