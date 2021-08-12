The Paducah Independent School District announced on Wednesday its COVID-19 guidelines for opening its schools on Aug. 18.
On July 30, the district posted three different levels of requirements to open the schools with different degrees of mandate. On Wednesday, the district announced it would enact Level 3, the uppermost level of requirements, which includes all of the Level 1 requirements with the additional requirement of having all students and staff wear masks or face coverings at school and on district property.
Other requirements taken from Level 1 include:
• Parents are requested to screen students before allowing them to leave for school or get on a bus. It is essential that parents understand the necessity of screening students for COVID symptoms before allowing them to attend school.
• Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F (38 C) should remain home and parents should contact their child’s school regarding the symptoms. Students should be symptom-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before being allowed to return to school. The school district will collaborate with designated health officials to determine when a quarantine or positive student can return to school.
• The district will adhere to maintaining three feet of physical distancing where possible. This is not available in all settings because of the number of students, building space limitations or available staff or supervision. When distancing is not possible in a classroom setting, pods may be utilized as a means to limit exposures or quarantines. Classroom seating charts will be maintained to assist with contact tracing and quarantines.
• Staff will continue to teach, reinforce and practice hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds or use approved hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• The custodial staff will continue the COVID-19 custodial cleaning regimen in all schools.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be located in every classroom, entry or exit points and high traffic areas.
“The common ground that we all can agree upon is that it is essential to have children present at school five days a week,” said Superintendent Donald Shively, in a news release. “Having our students at school gives them the best opportunity to learn and grow socially and emotionally.”
Shively spoke to The Sun Wednesday after the announcement was made.
“We felt like there was a great chance, based on local (COVID-19 rates) and what’s going on in the state right now that we would have to be all wearing masks,” he said. “We will comply with (Gov. Andy Beshear’s school masking mandate issued Tuesday) and that we are focused on ensuring children are in schools five days a week.”
Shively said to have students in schools five days a week, masking and vaccines have to be in place.
“Based on the local data that we chart and based on any of the state data that you look at, that’s a necessary step we need to have to ensure instruction five days a week for children,” he said.
“...Given where we’re at right now locally and as a state, the masks are essential to ensuring children in school five days a week. That along with vaccinations gives us the best opportunity to have as close to normal school year as we can have, given we are still fighting the COVID virus and in a global pandemic.”
