Paducah schools to provide 113 students with supplemental year

The Paducah Independent School District Board on Monday approved allowing those students who requested a supplemental year to use the 2021-22 school year for that purpose.
State Senate Bill 128 — which was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24 — allows any public school student in kindergarten through 12th grade in the 2021-21 school year to use the 2021-22 school year as a supplemental year “to retake or supplement the courses or grades the student has already taken.”
It is an effort by the Kentucky legislature to help narrow the learning gap brought on during this school year and even the last part of the 2019-20 school year.
Superintendent Donald Shively made a presentation to the board indicating how many students in the Paducah system requested to take a supplemental year.
There are 113 students in the district who requested a supplemental year, including 81 high school students, 19 middle school students and six elementary school students.
SB 128 calls on students to let their school districts know by May 1 if they want to have a supplemental year and for district boards to determine by June 1 if they would have supplemental years for students who requested it. The decision would apply to all of the requesting students.
The district boards have until June 16 to provide the Kentucky Department of Education with a plan of action regarding the supplemental years.
Shively said that after four years in high school, a student’s grade-point average is locked in and cannot be changed.
Shively explained what this means for current 12th-graders.
“They are graduating on Friday, but they can come back as a full-time student in our districts if you have already satisfied the graduation requirements,” he said. “There is a state law that says when you have finished your graduation requirements, you ‘shall’ graduate.
“So, for this class — the senior class of ’21 — they have the opportunity to do that next year.”
Board member Dr. Felix Akojie asked Shively why current 12th-graders would want to take a supplemental year if their grade-point average would not be affected.
“What I think some families are looking at are, ‘My child missed a part of or all of a year, and I would like to have them have that experience again,’ ” Shively said. “There’s also opportunities to take college credit, potentially, that fifth year while still participating at Paducah Tilghman High School and any of the activities that they offer.
“I also think that, for some students, it’s an additional plan. Their grades might not be where they should be for NCAA Division I. There’s a sliding scale on your GPA and your ACT, and if your grades have fallen, your ACT might need to be a little higher, but you would have the opportunity to focus in on the ACT to bring that up this year.”
Student-athletes in ninth through 12th grades who request a supplemental school year will be granted an extra year of eligibility, but if any student-athlete is 19 on or after Aug. 1, 2021, they will not be able to participate in sports.
Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules regarding eligibility will still apply.
• The board approved the second reading of a policy to include two student board member representatives. Those students would be selected from the sophomore and junior class during the month of April, and students in ninth through 11th grade would be eligible to vote on them.
The student representatives would not vote during board meetings, but would serve as advisers and providing input from a student’s viewpoint.
• The board approved a tentative budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“We’ve been working on this since January, when we put in the draft budget,” Shively said. “Hopefully, come July, there will be a salary schedule that will have a 2% increase on certified and classified allocations across the board. I don’t think it will include supplements, but it will include all staff across the district.”
• Paducah Tilghman High School senior Raven Butler was given a certificate of achievement by district McKinney-Vento liaison Heather Anderson. The McKinney-Vento liaison works to provide services to a district’s homeless students.
Butler donated more than $3,000 to the district program that serves homeless students. She raised the money by recycling ink cartridges through Smart Choice Recycling.
