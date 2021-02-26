Paducah Public Schools plan to offer four-day in-person school weeks for its students, starting in early March. Families and their students will still have the option to stay with virtual learning, if they choose.
In a special meeting, the Board of Education met for more than an hour on Thursday, where Superintendent Donald Shively gave a presentation on survey information collected from parents, employees and teachers, as well as COVID-19 data for McCracken County and employee vaccination efforts.
The board unanimously approved four-day in-person weeks, which will start the week of March 8, and leaves one day a week as virtual.
“Since the second week of January, we’ve been on a hybrid A/B schedule,” Shively told The Sun. “Our ‘Blue group’ comes Monday, Tuesday. We have a virtual day for all children and then a ‘Tornado group,’ which is the B group, comes Thursday, Friday.”
Regarding the four-day weeks, a survey will go out about what weekday is best to be a virtual day. With calendar changes, Shively indicated the last day for students is May 19, while the closing day for faculty and staff is May 20.
“We want to ensure that every child has an opportunity and access to the high-level educational system, and we are committed to doing that whether you’re in-person or virtual,” he said, after the meeting.
“Our teachers have done a tremendous job throughout the year. The conversation’s really about what’s the local data look like? What’s the survey data look like for parents and for our faculty and staff — relative to a four-day week — with the positive impacts that come from being in school for children versus the risk tolerance of individuals.”
In the presentation, Shively went over data for active cases in McCracken County, the latest incidence rate map for Kentucky (where the county is no longer in the “red” for average daily cases per 100,000) and the combined percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah.
“We have to be in tune with our local and state data, and be willing to make adjustments for more school or less school per week, that’s in the best interest of our children and also for the health and safety of our children and our employees,” Shively told The Sun. “We’ve been committed to doing that.”
He shared survey numbers from parents, employees and teachers, with the board, in reference to four-day in-person weeks.
According to the information, the parent survey received 1,330 responses, or a 45.6% response rate, with 1,082 as “yes” and 248 as “no.” The employee survey (including teachers, classified employees and office) had 293 responses, with 185 as “yes” and 108 as “no.” The teacher survey had 179 responses, with 113 as “yes” and 66 as “no.”
Shively also apprised board members on the school district’s ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts for employees. He shared that at least 61% of full-time employees have been vaccinated at least one round.
The board’s vote Thursday comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent executive order that recommends schools to offer or expand in-person learning opportunities. That’s to start March 1, or seven days after school district personnel get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.
The order also advises school districts to continue compliance with “Healthy at School” guidelines, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
In his remarks, Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn reflected on the COVID-19 data, and said he’s encouraged by the percentage of employees who have been vaccinated. He acknowledged fears, noting a lot of people have been affected by COVID-19, and he thinks those fears are “real and justified.”
“I totally recognize the fear,” LeBuhn said.
“There’s nothing that we can do, I don’t think, to completely mitigate risk or completely mitigate that fear. I think it’s very important that we have a mechanism to listen to people’s concerns moving forward and we just try and exhaust every possibility we can to correct that issue, or to fix that problem, or to make that as safe as possible.”
The move to four-day in-person weeks, while maintaining a virtual option, is what McCracken County Public Schools also plans to do. Last week, the county schools vaccinated hundreds of employees for the second time and announced plans to offer four-day in-person weeks, starting the week of March 1.
