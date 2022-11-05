The Paducah Independent School District announced Friday that all of its schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool will be closed for students on Monday.
The announcement brings the number of school districts closed due to illness to four in western Kentucky and at least 20 in the state of Kentucky. There is a string of counties in east-central Kentucky — from Owen County to the Jackson Independent School District in Breathitt County — that have been closed or moved to nontraditional days (NTI days) due to illness.
The Paducah district’s announcement states that there will be no athletics events or extracurricular activities on Monday. Staff will report to their buildings on Monday for professional development.
The schools will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day.
Paducah Assistant Superintendent Troy Brock said the decision came after the number of absentees increased on Friday and the number of teachers and staff being ill also increased.
“Over the past several days, we’ve seen a decrease in our daily attendance across the board,” he said. “Today (Friday), we reached a rate of around 83%, so we saw this as an opportunity to give everybody time to recover and rest up.
“We have a lot of our teachers who are also out sick, so trying to find substitutes for those teachers is also difficult. This is just an opportunity with Election Day on Tuesday — we were going to be closed anyway — to allow everyone to rest and recuperate.”
Brock said that the closure would be treated as a snow day instead of as an NTI day. The days of closure will be made up during the 2022-23 school year and there will be no online at-home instruction, as there would be with an NTI day.
“We did not want to make it an NTI day simply because we have a lot of people out sick,” Brock said. “Having people try to get online when they’re not feeling well and having teachers teach when they’re not feeling well just isn’t really conducive for learning online, and as the pandemic has shown us, in-person instruction is still the best.”
The McCracken County School District announced Thursday that it would be closed Friday and Monday and plans to resume classes on Wednesday.
