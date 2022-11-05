The Paducah Independent School District announced Friday that all of its schools and Paducah Head Start Preschool will be closed for students on Monday.

The announcement brings the number of school districts closed due to illness to four in western Kentucky and at least 20 in the state of Kentucky. There is a string of counties in east-central Kentucky — from Owen County to the Jackson Independent School District in Breathitt County — that have been closed or moved to nontraditional days (NTI days) due to illness.

