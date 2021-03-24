The Paducah Independent School District formed a committee to help the district become more racially equitable as part of an initiative to provide more equity throughout the school system.
The Paducah Racial Equity Initiative is a product of the University of Kentucky Education and Civil Rights Initiative, Millennium Learning Concepts and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
The Paducah Independent School District Board came up with the idea of an initiative to oversee and improve racial equity in Paducah schools in 2019, but the onset of COVID-19 halted the idea in its infancy.
“In fall of 2019, we were working with a doctorate student who was doing their internship, and we started putting together what this would look like on our own, and then, COVID killed it, relative to us getting it off the ground,” Superintendent Donald Shively said.
The Paducah Racial Equity Initiative, or REI, consists of three phases with distinct goals:
• Phase 1 involves forming an action committee, conducting an independent equity audit of the school district and putting together an action plan.
• Phase 2 involves developing and implementing a training plan to address growth areas identified in the equity audit and forming a policy review.
• Phase 3 involves developing a minority recruitment plan and establishing a community-based peer review process.
A committee has been formed, and an independent equity audit is under way.
Members of the Equity Action Committee include board members Felix Akojie and Janice Howard, Assistant Superintendent Will Black, Jipaum Askew, Anne Bidwell, Shonda Burrus, Neal Clark, Dana Hernandez, Iris Horice, Varetta Hurt, Chycoby Isbell, Tammy Jones, Jed Lovejoy, Mattie Morris, Mark Rowe, Amina Watkins, Andiamo White and Elisha Winslow. McNabb Elementary Principal Teresa Spann serves as an ex officio member of the committee.
“The committee is a diverse group racially,” Black said. “It also represents different roles that people play in the school district and in the community. You have two students, parents, faith leaders, staff, teachers, community nonprofit partners and industry.”
Black said the independent racial equity audit is a way for the school district to move forward.
“It’s a way for us to do some reflection and a way for the community to have input in matters of equity,” he said. “That is a very important part, that’s it’s independent.
“… Equity and equality are not quite the same thing, but they’re related. Equality is like everybody gets the same thing. Equity is about applying our resources fairly in a way that meets people’s needs or students’ needs.”
Greg Vincent serves as the executive director of the UK Education and Civil Rights Initiative and a professor in the Education and Policy Department in the UK Department of Education.
“We have a relationship with some of the senior members of the (Paducah) administration, particularly Will Black,” he said. “He wanted to find some ways to improve the equity indicators in the school district.
“It is one of the key parts of our initiative, to help support school districts get good and reliable research and policy analysis and best practices to improve their education performance, particularly around equity.”
The Education and Civil Rights Initiative will perform the independent equity audit on Paducah schools and provides other services like workshops for equity.
“One of the things we look at is to see if policies are being implemented equitably,” Vincent said. “We get feedback from different constituent groups in the community, in the school district, and we look for any disparities around different dimensions of diversity and identity.
“For example, is there equitable treatment around discipline or tracking into college-bound programs? We look for whether there is a diverse staff and teacher cohort. We look around how the students feel themselves: Is there a feeling of belonging, that they’re being treated equitably?”
Vincent said the issue of racial equity is more than 70 years old.
“We’ve been grappling with the issue of inequity since before the Brown (v. Board of Education of Topeka) decision, but the culminating event was the Brown v. Board of Education decision,” he said. “We’ve been trying to address this issue now for almost 70 years.
“It didn’t happen overnight; it’s not going to be solved overnight. There are some things that could be addressed right away. What I do know is that once you engage in concerted action, you can then be able to begin to address this.”
Vincent added that the other part of the initiative is community involvement.
“What’s impressive to me about Paducah is that they have involved all members of the community,” he said. “I’ve been really impressed to see how committed everyone is.”
Vincent said that the audit is already under way with student surveys and interviews taking place.
“Our goal is to get the first part of the work done by the end of the school year,” he said. “We’re in the process now in talking with the equity audit committee.”
