The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to students age 5 to 11 at four private clinics offered at Paducah Middle School.
Wild Health will administer the vaccines at the clinics, provided in partnership with Team Kentucky. These are private vaccine clinics. Wild Health will accept appointment registrations from those connected to the Paducah Independent School District. Those who are not connected to the Paducah school system should seek vaccines elsewhere.
The first dose should be taken at the Friday or Nov. 19 clinics, while the second dose should be taken at the Dec. 3 or Dec. 10 clinics. Appointments are made in 10-minute increments.
The clinic times are:
• Friday, 2 to 7 p.m.
• Nov. 19, 2 to 7 p.m.
• Dec. 3, 2 to 7 p.m.
• Dec. 10, 2 to 7 p.m.
There will be no out-of-pocket expense for the vaccine.
Masks must be worn to enter the facility. If there are no times available, that means the clinic has booked all appointments at that time. More vaccination appointments will be made available as resources allow. Those receiving a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should bring the vaccine card to verify the first dose, keeping in mind that your first dose must be Pfizer.
Questions should be referred to the Wild Health Help Desk Line at 859-217-4679.
