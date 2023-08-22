BOE

Officials discussed enrollment in Advanced Placement courses at Monday’s Paducah Independent School District board meeting.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

The Paducah Independent School District held its regular board meeting on Monday, and officials discussed the enrollment of African-American and underrepresented groups in Advanced Placement courses. The school aims to increase enrollment and make the demographic proportions comparable to the overall school.

The high school reported an increase in African-American students enrolled in AP courses this year, with 205 students compared to 160 in the 2022-23 school year — a 45 student increase. Paducah Schools Superintendent Donald Shively explained that the high school is trying to rebuild AP enrollment.

