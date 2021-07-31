Paducah Independent School District officials have announced a reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year that begins Aug. 5.
The school district has established a three-tiered COVID-19 response plan that will allow schools to adjust to local, state and federal guidance.
Level 1 of the response plan allows masks to be optional on school property, but required on buses. Level 1 also includes the following:
• Parents are requested to screen students before allowing them to leave for school and/or get on a bus. It is essential that parents understand the necessity of screening students for COVID symptoms before allowing them to attend school.
• Students with a temperature 100.4 should remain home and parents should contact their child’s school regarding the symptoms. Students should be symptom free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before being allowed to return to school.
• PPS will collaborate with designated health officials to determine when a quarantine or positive student can return to school.
• Masks will be required on school busses for all students (preschool through 12th grade). This is required under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order.
• PPS will adhere to maintaining three feet of physical distancing where possible. When distancing is not possible in a classroom setting, pods may be utilized as a means to limit exposures and/or quarantines. Classroom seating charts will be maintained to assist with contact tracing and quarantines.
• Staff will continue to teach, reinforce, and practice handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds or use approved hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
• The custodial staff will continue the COVID-19 custodial cleaning regimen in all schools.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be located in every classroom, entry/exit points and high traffic areas.
• All schools will continue to provide an isolation area for symptomatic staff/students. Symptomatic individuals will be required to mask while awaiting pickup of parent or guardian.
• PPS will continue to limit visitors to schools. Buildings will be open to essential personnel and essential direct access providers/vendors only.
• Vaccinated individuals will not be required to quarantine in the event of a positive contact.
• Individuals who have had COVID-19 within the previous three months will not be required to quarantine in the event of a positive contact.
• PPS will immediately and appropriately comply with any federal, state or local mandates pertaining to COVID-19.
Level 2 will require all students and staff who are not vaccinated to wear masks on school property.
Level 3 will require all students and staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The school district will work with local health officials to decide if schools need to enter level 2 or 3 of the response plan.
