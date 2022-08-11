Paducah schools opened their doors to 2,913 students on Wednesday, marking the first day for classes for the 2022-23 school year.
Students at Paducah Tilghman High School, Paducah Middle School, Clark Elementary School, McNabb Elementary School and Morgan Elementary School began a new year that included new classes and new experiences as they work their way toward May 23, the last day of classes for the Paducah Independent School District.
The district’s elementary schools have 1,321 students at the start of the school year, while the middle school has 667 students, the high school has 899 and Choices Education Center has 26.
Parents of Paducah students who want their students to ride a school bus to or from school must make the request online. To do that, they should go to the transportation portal at www.ezrouting.com/paducah#.
If the student is already routed, a bus schedule will appear in the student’s record. If a transportation change is needed, click on “Submit Student Transportation Request.”
The portal will be updated immediately after the student is scheduled on a bus. Parents should check this portal regularly, as it will provide schedule information including bus number, stop location and scheduled stop times.
Days off for Paducah students include Labor Day (Sept. 5), fall break (Oct. 3-7), General Election Day (Nov. 8), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-25), Christmas-New Year’s break (Dec. 19-Jan. 2), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), Washington’s birthday (Feb. 17 and 20), spring break (April 3-7), Primary Election Day (May 16) and professional development days (Sept. 2, Sept. 30, Feb. 16, March 17).
