Schools in the Paducah school system will make mask-wearing optional, beginning today. That decision includes wearing masks on buses.
The school district issued a release Tuesday announcing that it is relaxing masking requirements.
“Combined with the new recommendations, district leadership reviewed local positivity rates, the Kentucky incidence rate map, the number of COVID patients in our local hospitals and our total number of positive cases in McCracken County,” the release stated.
“There is a significant decrease in all these measures compared to a month ago. The district has also seen significant decreases in the number of COVID-positive students and staff compared to a month ago.“
Superintendent Donald Shively could not be reached for comment.
The Paducah school district will continue to follow these baseline strategies:
• Students and staff are encouraged to remain up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations.
• A five-day isolation followed by five-day masking will be required for individuals with COVID-19.
• Sick individuals should stay home.
• On-site testing remains available for sick or exposed persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.