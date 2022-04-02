The Paducah Independent School District Board accepted a number of bids related to the Head Start building project at a special meeting called on Friday.
The board accepted several bids and awarded contracts and purchase orders and seven alternatives, all subject to approval of the Kentucky Department of Education.
The board also rejected one bid package relating to landscaping.
The board authorized district administrators to put together a revised BG-1, a project application required in Kentucky for all projects that used a restricted fund source; propose construction of a new building, addition or alteration of an existing building that requires design by a professional; or proposes a guaranteed energy savings contract.
The BG-1 also contains building information, including whether or not it is in the District Facility Plan, a description of the work, a cost breakdown of the project and identification of fund sources.
The board also approved a revised BG-1 document for the Paducah Head Start building at the special meeting on Friday.
The Paducah Head Start building will be built on Otis Dinning Drive across the street from Paducah Tilghman High School.
Matt Gumm, the executive vice president from construction management company Alliance Corporation, provided an information packet to the board listing several “housekeeping items.”
• The board accepted a Kentucky Association of Educational Cooperatives Deeper Learning Grant for $47,864. The grant comes from a statewide grant of $24.5 million taken from the Kentucky Department of Education’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds issued from the federal government in March 2021.
The grant will be used to help form deeper learning teams at each educational cooperative, including the West Kentucky Education Cooperative based in Eddyville that Jackson Purchase school districts are members of.
Districts must spend two-thirds of the grant on deeper learning teams.
Deeper learning refers to the understanding and use of complex content knowledge as it is applied to new contexts and situations. Curriculum, instruction and assessment focused on deeper learning seek to support students’ development of skills such as collaboration, communication and creative problem solving, according to the Learning Policy Institute website.
• The board also approved a $35,251 payment to Hellas Construction Inc. of Austin, Texas, for design services for artificial turf and track at McRight Field.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.