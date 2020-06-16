The Paducah Independent School District Board voted Monday to purchase another tract of land for construction of a new Head Start facility.
The site at 2201 Polk St. was approved for purchase for $44,000.
Other properties approved for purchase at the May 18 board meeting included 330 Otis Dinning Drive, 402 Otis Dinning Drive, 2200 Washington St., 2115 Polk St., 2121 Polk St., 2203 Polk St. and 2205 Polk St. Those properties total 5 acres and cost a total of $355,000.
The funding for the purchase of those properties and the construction of the facility itself comes from a $14.5 million federal Disaster Relief Act aimed toward repairs caused by hurricanes Florence and Harvey. The current Head Start center was flooded by rain caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
The board approved $13.16 million in capital funds for the project at its April 9 special meeting. JRA Architects was awarded the project at the board’s April 20 meeting.
The facility is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
Assistant Superintendent Will Black spoke to the board about what re-opening schools this fall may look like. He said the goal for the district is to teach to grade-level standards in a safe school environment. That includes closing any gaps created by the change in how material was taught last spring.
Black said teachers in kindergarten through third grade were asked if they could teach virtually, assuming each student had access to the internet.
“The answer was, ‘We could try our best, but it would be very difficult, especially in the first quarter and the second quarter of the (school) year,’ ” Black said. “They felt that we were very lucky that the pandemic hit in the fourth quarter because by the fourth quarter, the students had learned so much that they were relatively independent. They already knew enough to complete work at home.”
Black said that those teachers emphasized the importance of the relationship between the teacher and the student in the classroom.
Black told the board that the district is planning three different models for opening schools: school as usual but following COVID-19 guidelines; all-virtual instruction similar to how instruction was done at the end of the last school year; and a blending of the two models, with students getting some face time and some virtual instruction, being rotated in a certain schedule.
“Things are going to have to really change rapidly for us to start school as usual in August,” he said. “… Our thinking has coalesced around going 1-to-1 (laptops-to-students) for grades four through 12. The need for student devices … at those grade levels is pretty clear.
“Regardless of how we start, if the (coronavirus) were to spike in some way or something happened in the fall that causes school even to have to close for a couple of weeks, having those devices enables the teachers to teach new content.”
Black’s presentation gave board members information about how the district is considering opening school in August. The method of instruction will likely not be set until the first day of school approaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.