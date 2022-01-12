The Paducah school board approved an agreement with Ascendant Facility Partners Monday for a guaranteed energy savings contract proposal that was approved by the board at its Dec. 9 special meeting.
The agreement will be signed after the Kentucky Department of Education approves the agreement.
Ascendant Facility Partners is a company that provides full-service energy and infrastructure solutions and is based in Paducah.
The project will involve several city schools and includes renovations and upgrades of water conservation, water heaters, kitchen hood and freezer upgrades, heating, bus clock heater upgrades, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment upgrades, boiler upgrades, lighting upgrades, heat pump upgrades and more.
The total project cost is $10.63 million, but Ascendant has guaranteed $5.6 million in energy savings.
The guaranteed $5.6 million in savings can be used to offset some of the cost of the upgrades. The rest is paid through bonding potential through the state.
“The scope of the project would be upgrades in lighting across the district except for the Innovation Hub,” Superintendent Donald Shively told The Sun on Tuesday. “So, Morgan, McNabb and Clark (elementary schools) and Paducah Middle.
“Then, there are multiple ways to save energy through building envelopes, changes in water, gas and electric in addition to that. A big item in that is replacing the (heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC) system at Paducah Tilghman High School, which was last replaced in 1998.”
Shively said the companies that put in a scope of work will review the buildings, electric bills, water bills and gas bills and find places to save money.
“The guaranteed energy savings comes in to lessen the impact on your bonding potential for major capital projects in your district,” Shively said, adding once the KDE approves the agreement and the board signs it, work can begin to improve energy usage at Paducah schools.
The board approved changing a BG-1 document for a project to install an artificial surface to McRight Field. The plan to do so began in 2020, but was put on hold for two years, and KDE’s Facilities Branch asked the Paducah board to close out the former BG-1 document and open a new one.
“We’ve been accepting donations to help offset the cost of upgrading our field to a turf field,” Shively said. “There is significant operational cost and maintenance savings over a 10- to 15-year period of having a synthetic field versus natural grass.
“Also, when we built the Innovation Hub, we impacted our practice area for our high school football team. For the last two years, they’ve been going to the Paducah Middle School field to practice. If you have a turf field, you can use that 24/7/365 — you can practice and play on it, so it’s a lot more durable.”
