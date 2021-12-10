Paducah school board approves $10.6 million energy conservation project

The Paducah Independent School District Board approved an Energy Savings Project proposal from Ascendant Facility Partners, a company that provides full-service energy and infrastructure solutions and is based in Paducah.
That action took place Thursday in a special meeting at the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The project will involve several city schools and includes renovations and upgrades of water conservation, water heaters, kitchen hood and freezer upgrades, heating, bus clock heater upgrades, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment upgrades, boiler upgrades, lighting upgrades, heat pump upgrades and more.
The total project cost is $10.63 million, but Ascendant has guaranteed $5.6 million in energy savings.
“I think the big part, looking at this, the two main keys for me is: Paducah Tilghman’s HVAC system was put in 1998,” Superintendent Donald Shively told the board. “That was my second year of teaching at Tilghman, so there is a significant opportunity for upgrades there.
“And the saving, to give you an idea: We’ve had a run of compressors in the last two years, so we are over, I believe it’s $1,419 worth of maintenance budget, contours, fixing the HVAC system at Tilghman, so it’s just draining our budget, specifically, there.”
Shively said there would also be significant savings in building envelopes, as schools are leaking cool air and heat. Lighting would also be improved with energy-efficient equipment.
The guaranteed $5.6 million in savings can be used to offset some of the cost of the upgrades. The rest is paid through bonding potential through the state.
Board Chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn asked Shively what happens if the $5.6 million in savings is not realized from the energy savings.
“Then, I think they owe us some money,” he said. “We did this in 2009, I believe, prior to when we updated the HVAC at two elementary schools, McNabb and Clark.
“(The Kentucky Department of Education) allows us to do this with the $5.6 million in savings, which is projected to be more savings than that over the 20 years. That savings is realized each year to make those debt return payments.”
After the meeting, Shively said each school in the district can look forward to improvements.
“Hopefully, the first and foremost key point is that we’re going to brighten every classroom across the district for our three elementaries, our middle school and our high school, which really impacts the learning environment” he told reporters.
“…Using the Energy Savings Project opportunity allows us to do roughly $10.6 million in facility upgrades across each of the schools in our district while only impacting our bonding potential right at $5 million.”
