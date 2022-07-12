The Paducah Salvation Army currently oversees the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program in Paducah and 10 other counties in western Kentucky.
The SSVF program offers support for veterans in unstable or uncertain housing situations and those facing homelessness. Specialized services include healthcare-system navigation, financial counseling, legal services and help with transportation.
The Paducah Salvation Army is hosting an SSVF program director, case management specialist and two staff members.
The Hopkinsville Salvation Army is hosting an SSVF case management specialist with staff in place by July 18 and a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at 3100 Irvin Cobb Drive.
“Veterans are the backbone of our nation. They volunteered to serve and defend us all, and the least we can do is provide them with a stable place to live back home,” said Lieutenant David Donegan of The Salvation Army’s Paducah Corps. “Knowing that The Salvation Army was able to bring this program under our umbrella of services is a win for the community and a win for the work we are doing here in the Purchase region.”
For more information on the SSVF program or the Salvation Army, call 270-443-8231 or visit SalvationArmyPaducah.org.
