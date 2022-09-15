Once in decline, Louisville’s West Main Street had a 1990s spark of revitalization thanks to work magnetizing the area.
The Big Bat — a 68,000-pound, 120-foot replica of Babe Ruth’s 34-inch Louisville Slugger bat — is one such magnet, created by Bill Weyland, founder and chief strategic officer of Weyland Ventures.
Mariah Gratz, CEO of Weyland Ventures, spoke with Paducah Rotarians on Wednesday about leaving a similar magnet in downtown Paducah. The City Block project breaks ground in January with the construction of an 81-room boutique hotel slated for spring 2024.
“One of the things (my father) was able to do in his first project was bring Louisville Slugger — which was making bats in Southern Indiana — back to downtown Louisville on West Main Street,” Gratz said during a presentation on the Luther F. Carson Center stage.
“It turned out to be a masterclass in placemaking and tourism. That project to this day is open; every year, it attracts over 200,000 tourists to the downtown Louisville area. Because of the creation of that magnet, it catalyzed the Main Street you see today.”
Weyland Ventures’ past work includes the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, Glassworks District’s urban buildings and Whiskey Row Lofts.
The firm worked on Paducah’s master planning when Gerry Montgomery was mayor. For City Block, it’s with Paducah Bank for financing.
In Gratz’s words, their niche is blending historic preservation with mixed-use, connected and pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods, landscapes and parks.
“We like to throw everything together,” Gratz said. “You want offices, you want retail, and you want restaurants to get more and more people in a historic area. It’s important to create projects authentic to the community that involves locals, (including) civic partners and entrepreneurs.
“Downtown Paducah has a great feel to it. You’ve got a great starting point.”
The starting point is January to break ground, Paducah Mayor George Bray announced at a Tuesday city commission meeting.
Gratz compared the project to another earmark in Weyland Ventures’ portfolio: downtown Louisville’s 162-room Hilton Garden Inn.
Other phases — including a four-story mixed-use building and three-story apartment building with 70 market-rate units — come later.
“We’re in a weird space with inflation and interest rates,” Gratz had said during the commission meeting. “Ideally, we could start it (all) at the same time, but it’s not working out that way. I think our goal is to start toward the middle-to-end of next year, provided markets stabilize where they’re at right now. We can stage the construction to be easier on the city of Paducah and keep that parking available.”
During another Tuesday meeting with Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau board members, Gratz recounted the Louisville Slugger Museum more in-depth.
“That created the magnet and draw that let Main Street fill in those blocks. It set my father on a trajectory looking for those types of projects,” she said. “How do you create magnets for spaces where people might not be drawn to. How do you draw people into spaces where they might not have been?”
Gratz told an anecdote of the Big Bat’s issues with local signage laws. The statue became part of the museum’s plumbing ventilation system as a solution.
“So, one way or another, we will get it done,” Gratz said.
During the Rotary meeting, members held a moment of silence for two local figures who passed away last week: past Rotary president Dee Dee Whittaker and Zana Renfro, past city and McCracken County Fiscal Court commissioner.
