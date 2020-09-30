The Rotary Club of Paducah recently gave away hundreds of dictionaries for local school children in McCracken County, although it looked a little different this year with COVID-19.
For 16 consecutive years, the service organization has given free dictionaries to students in both public and private elementary schools, including Paducah and McCracken County schools, St. Mary School System and Community Christian Academy. The project is held every September, and it’s an effort to “positively influence” literary levels and quality of life of local children.
Dictionaries were distributed to 740 third-grade students attending 10 schools, according to the club.
“Rotary has always been committed to education and we’ve been intimately involved — (it’s) one of the founders of the Community Scholarship Program — and so, this is just another way that we reach out to our schools and try to support them and support families and children as they’re beginning down their road of education,” Rotary Club President Barry Smith told The Sun.
Smith explained that, in previous years, Paducah Rotarians could present the dictionaries in person to different classrooms and spend time with the students. It’s given away nearly 13,630 dictionaries since the program began.
“I think they just like to have something of their own — a dictionary of their own they can put in their hands and they can discover all kinds of things,” he added. “There’s a lot of information in that book beyond just a regular dictionary, what a regular dictionary has.”
This year’s effort was co-chaired by Paducah Rotarians Steve Bright and Suzanne Farmer, who worked with the schools to include everyone and coordinate delivery. Volunteers met earlier this month to label and sort the dictionaries for distribution. A nameplate with the Rotary “Four-Way Test” is placed inside each one.
“One of the things that always come to mind is they’re always amazed at the longest word in the dictionary,” Bright said. “It’s fun for the Rotarians and fun for the kids.”
He noted that some of the club’s Student Rotarians still had their dictionaries they received in the third grade.
St. Mary Elementary principal Mary Smith is among those applauding the program.
“The Rotary Club of Paducah has donated dictionaries to our third-grade class for several years,” Smith said via email.
“This is a wonderful way the community gives back to the students. Every new third-grade class is eager to receive their dictionary each year. The Rotary Club has always been and continues to be a strong advocate for learning and literacy.”
Smith also said the students use their dictionaries in classrooms, as well as at home for definitions, “word work,” exploration, understanding and other information in the books, such as maps, sign language and the periodic table.
“The students are encouraged by community members to study hard and work to meet their goals,” she added. “This is a wonderful community connection that we are blessed by.”
The dictionaries are purchased from a nonprofit called The Dictionary Project, which has reached an estimated 32 million students, according to the club.
