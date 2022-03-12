The 2022 riverboat schedule for the Port of Paducah has been released, and the first riverboat, American Countess, is scheduled to arrive on April 23.
“We are thrilled that American Queen Voyages and American Cruise Lines will be making more Paducah stops than ever before,” said Liz Hammonds, director of marketing and communications for Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Visitors are continually pleased with the rich, creative culture Paducah has to offer and it’s clear that our river city is in high demand.”
The riverboat season is currently planned to last through November. Because of potential circumstances, such as river deviations and the ongoing public health crisis, all dates are subject to change. The Paducah CVB said it will provide updates for the schedule as soon as it’s informed by cruise lines. People can visit paducah.travel/event for information on boat visits.
The 2022 schedule features visits by American Countess, American Duchess, American Queen, American Jazz, American Heritage and American Splendor.
Hammonds said many of this year’s cruises are “themed around music, culinary experiences, quilting, and more.”
People who are familiar with the vessels may notice two name changes since last year. The former Queen of the Mississippi is now called American Heritage, and the former America is now American Splendor. Both are with American Cruise Lines.
According to a news release, the cruise lines are making efforts to ensure health and safety of passengers. American Queen Voyages, which has three ships scheduled to make stops in Paducah, will follow SafeCruise health and safety protocols and require guests/crew members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The news release also said American Cruise Lines will require negative a COVID-19 test result for guests/crew members boarding its ships, and rapid testing will be done on the day of embarkation or at check-in at a pre-cruise hotel. A certified medical officer will also be on board the ships.
With six riverboats total, this season has 63 planned visits to Paducah.
“The riverboats consistently bring an economic boost to downtown, as new and veteran visitors flock to Paducah’s unique retail, cultural and culinary offerings,” Hammonds said. “Our partners are already planning ways to welcome visitors to town with unique creative experiences that can only be found in Paducah.”
The CVB noted that riverboat passengers can learn about the city’s origin and prosperity attributed to the Ohio and Tennessee Rivers, while they are in Paducah. They can also experience some of downtown Paducah’s attractions.
John Waggoner, founder and chairman of American Queen Voyages, communicated his own excitement for the riverboat season through his company’s LinkedIn page, saying that “guests are ready to return to Paducah, one of our most popular ports on Ohio River sailings.”
