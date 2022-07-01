Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation on Alben Barkley Drive congratulates resident Bernice Davie on celebrating her 102nd birthday this week.
Davie arrived at Stonecreek in December 2021 when her previous facility in Mayfield was destroyed during the tornadoes, said admissions director Julie Martin.
A California native, she worked in both telephone operations and hospital services throughout her life. Shortly before World War II, she married her husband and moved to western Kentucky to live near his family, where she raised cattle near Pottsville.
