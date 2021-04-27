Paducah’s micropolitan statistical area continues to be the highest-ranked in Kentucky, and is in the top 25% of the 543 micropolitans nationwide, according to a Florida company which analyses local and state economies.
The 2021 Economic Strength Rankings, compiled annually by Policom Corp., list Paducah’s micropolitan 130th nationally. Paducah has been the state’s top micropolitan for the last 11 years.
Micropolitan statistical areas are defined as having an urbanized area (city) with a population of at least 10,000, but fewer than 50,000. Metropolitan areas, by contrast, have at least one urbanized area with a population of at least 50,000.
Paducah’s micropolitan is comprised of McCracken, Ballard and Livingston counties in Kentucky, and Massac County in Illinois.
Policom ranks the nation’s 384 metropolitan areas and 543 micropolitan areas for “economic strength,” the long-term tendency for an area to consistently grow in both size and quality, said William Fruth, president. The rankings measure 23 economic factors over a period of several years, including worker earnings, per capita personal income, construction jobs, retail wages per capita and medical assistance to the poor.
In addition to the Policom rankings, Paducah’s micropolitan ranked 17th in Site Selection magazine’s rankings based on the number of economic development projects during 2020. Paducah was in a four-way tie for 17th along along with Calhoun, Georgia; Danville, Kentucky; and Fremont, Nebraska.
“It (the rankings) speaks to the economic development environment that we have, the quality of life, the labor pool, and all the amenities we have to offer,” said Bruce Wilcox, president/CEO of Greater Paducah Economic Development.
“They’re reputable sources of information for site selectors to use.”
Kentucky’s top 10 micropolitans for 2021 are: Paducah, 130; Bardstown, 141; Madisonville, 204; Richmond/Berea, 224; Somerset, 248; Frankfort, 252; London, 345; Danville, 412; Maysville, 417; and Murray, 431. Mayfield’s micropolitan was ranked 487.
The top 10 micropolitans are, in order: Bozeman, Montana; Heber, Utah; Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts; Breckenridge, Colorado; Jackson, Wyoming; Ellensburg, Washington; Edwards, Colorado; Hood River, Oregon; Kapaa, Hawaii; and Red Bluff, California.
Fruth said the formulas used to determine economic strength measure how the economy has behaved, not what has caused it to perform. A local economy is defined by where people live and work, earn and spend. The economic strength rankings can help communities better understand how their economy works and what needs to be done to improve it.
Site Selection magazine uses information compiled in the Conway Projects Database, drawn from a variety of sources, to identify projects that meet one or more of the following criteria: 20 or more new jobs created; at least 20,000 square feet of new space; or investment of $1 million or more.
In the magazine’s listing of the top micropolitans by state, Kentucky tied with North Carolina with 14 projects each.
