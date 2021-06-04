The Paducah regional campus of Murray State University continues to play a key role in the university’s overall success, said Robert Jackson, MSU president.
Jackson was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce June virtual Power in Partnership breakfast.
“The (Paducah) campus is vitally important to Murray State University. It’s a beautiful facility, well used and our programs there continue to grow,” he said.
“We have nearly 5,500 alumni in Paducah and McCracken County, so it’s the second largest county from the standpoint of an alumni base. So, probably most of the individuals I’m talking to this morning are alumnus of this institution.
“It’s imperative that all of us support what’s going on at Murray State, what’s going on at the Murray State regional campus and what’s going on in general in higher education in this region and in this commonwealth,” Jackson said.
Among the things going on is continued recognition by national media organizations about the quality of a Murray State University education, Jackson added.
U.S. News and World Report, and Forbes Magazine, recognized Murray State as one of the top public institutions in the country.
“We appreciate that because it lets everyone know, students and families especially, the quality of education that you’re going to receive. Washington Monthly, for some time and again in 2021, said if you want the best ‘bang for your buck’ in the commonwealth of Kentucky, and really in this multi-state region, it’s Murray State University,” Jackson said.
“Money Magazine said the same thing. These accolades, these rankings, don’t just happen. It’s a great tribute to our faculty, our staff, it’s a great tribute to the administration that was here previously and currently. We have a lot of good people working hard and they have worked extremely hard the last 15 months.”
Looking ahead, Jackson said the university is preparing for “normal operations” this fall, both from a teaching standpoint and a campus and student activities standpoint.
“As you all know next week, really all mandates will be relaxed or eliminated in the commonwealth for the most part, unless someone’s not been vaccinated. It’s recommended that those individuals wear masks or get vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated and I hope everyone does as we move into the next few weeks and months.
“We need to end this pandemic in this country. We need to end it in Kentucky and we need to end it at Murray State University and we’re arriving at that very quickly,” Jackson said.
The university president highlighted some of the ongoing campus improvements and academic program successes.
“The Paducah regional campus continues to grow and new programs are added. This fall, a new exercise science will be the newest program. That is a pre-physical therapy, pre-occupational therapy program, that is a feeder program into other health-related programs,” he said.
“That program was created and became a reality because of a PACRO (Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization) grant.”
A Murray State program important to Paducah and McCracken County is logistics and supply chain management, Jackson said.
“Paducah and McCracken County, as everyone knows, is the hub of the river industry. Graduates of this program go to Fed Ex, they go to UPS, they can go anywhere for that matter. It’s a very popular program and it’s well done and it’s serving Murray State, our students, families and our economy quite well.”
The university is looking forward to returning to normal operations in the fall, including athletics, Jackson said.
Parents’ weekend is planned Oct. 1-3, and Homecoming for Oct. 22-24. Jackson also noted that next year Murray State University will be holding a year-long Centennial Celebration in honor of its founding in 1922.
While 2021 was a challenge due to COVID-19, “We’ve been very fortunate the last two years, back to back, we’ve been up in first-time freshmen, first-time transfers, and first-time graduates,” he said.
Enrollment in the fall of 2020 over fall 2019, show first-time freshmen, up 6%; first-time transfers, up 23%; and first-time graduates, up 16%.
“I’m very proud of that. Our individuals, faculty and staff have worked very hard. The enrollment management staff have worked very hard to put new programs in place,” Jackson said.
“We’ve really given this area a great deal of attention. It’s important to this region, it’s important to Murray State, it’s important to higher education in the commonwealth and we continue to work and push in these respective areas.”
