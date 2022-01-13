The Paducah Parks & Recreation department plans to hold an open house soon at the Paducah Recreation Center for people to buy a membership, meet class instructors and parks staff, and to learn about the activities offered.
It’s scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m., Jan. 21, at the Paducah Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the city of Paducah.
There are three memberships offered: Gold (individual or family) — $60; Yearly (individual or family) — $20; and Activity Punch Pass (20 class visits) — $10.
Memberships are good for 365 days from the date of purchase. A family consists of parents/guardians and their children, according to the city. People who are 18 or older must buy their own membership unless they are purchasing a family membership.
Officials said activities in the $20 Yearly Membership include open gym, walking club, basketball open gym and volleyball open gym. People must have either a Yearly Membership, with the purchase of an Activity Punch Pass, or a Gold Membership, to participate in instructor-led classes.
The classes that are currently offered include chair yoga, mat yoga, fitness fusion, SharQui, Tai chi/yoga fusion, booty jam and mid-east dance.
