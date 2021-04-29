A chief equity officer is needed at Paducah Public Schools.
District officials said racial equity is a top priority, especially after a photo of Superintendent Donald Shively in blackface resurfaced online, leading to calls for his removal and an eventual school board decision requiring him to take 40 days of unpaid leave for cultural and racial sensitivity training.
The district is looking to hire a chief equity officer within the next month. That person will make sure there's a focus on equity in instruction and regarding personnel issues. They'll also work with a team from the University of Kentucky to perform an equity audit, district officials said.
In May, the UK team will get feedback from students, staff and community members on the areas most in need of improvement. The officer will be tasked with making sure those goals are met.
Assistant Superintendent Will Black said the district needs a chief equity officer to help make sure students of color and white students have equality in instruction.
"If we're not thinking about how our instruction and our support of students is impacted or relates to issues of race, then we're really not doing our job," Black said.
The first step is for the district to get survey feedback from students, staff and community members. Then, the district will set specific benchmarks for improvement, from classroom instruction to district policy.
"My hope is that this could help us really develop long-lasting processes that help us improve in real and noticeable ways" Black said.
Black said he understands racial equity will be an ongoing effort. Given the nature of Shively's current situation, the superintendent has asked Black to take the lead in hiring the chief equity officer.
