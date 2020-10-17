Five students and two Paducah Public Schools employees have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the public school district.
“Aside from one familiar connection, none of the cases are connected or suspected to have originated in the school environment,” according to a news release Friday afternoon.
“Neither of the employees who tested positive returned to school after the break, so there is no concern regarding exposure to other students or employees in those two schools (one at Paducah Tilghman High School and one at Paducah Head Start Preschool).”
Since three of the five positive students did not return to their respective schools (Paducah Tilghman and Morgan Elementary) following the recent break, no quarantines of other students or staff were necessary.
One Paducah Middle School student who tested positive resulted in the quarantine of seven other students due to exposure at the school, according to the news release. A Paducah Tilghman student who tested positive resulted in the quarantine of three students and one teacher.
Paducah Public Schools is following guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department, which handled the investigation and contact tracing. The individuals who met the criteria of a close contact have been contacted by the health department to receive instructions.
“We will continue to work closely with the health department and take the recommended steps to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, and staff,” according to the news release. “If you have questions, please contact PAHD at (270) 444-9631 or go to kycovid19.ky.gov for more information. “
The school district reminds families of the importance of keeping students home if they are sick or are awaiting results of COVID test.
Parents or guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@paducah.kyschools.us or 270-444-5611 ext. 1020.
