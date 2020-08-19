Paducah Public Schools’ start to the semester will follow a hybrid format — mixing online and phased in-person instruction — Superintendent Donald Shively announced at the board’s Monday meeting.
Shively and the board arrived at their decision by looking at locally relevant COVID-19 statistics and having extensive talks with area and state health officials. Underlying all of the planning, the board is just trying to “do what’s best for the children” and make sure that his schools aren’t accelerators for the community.
“Our local data is much better than the state’s,” he told the Sun Tuesday. “There’s some really good trends in the state right now that support that the disease is on the way down so balancing that versus the cognitive, emotional, social, nutritional and physical needs that are met at school, that led me to make this decision.”
The first three days of instruction (Aug. 24-26) will be virtual for all students, and a second phase (Aug. 27-Sept. 3) will see half of the schools’ in-person students come in on alternating days. Roughly 49% of PPS students will be coming to school in-person, meaning these days the schools will be around 25% attendance. A third phase when all students opting for in-person instruction will attend school starts Sept. 4.
More information about the reopening can be learned by emailing questions@paducah.kyschools.us.
Locally, there have been 406 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in McCracken County, with 107 active cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Shively cites a 4% positivity rate in local testing, as well as a declining local R0 (pronounced r-naught) — a figure used in disease study that indicates how contagious a disease is.
“We’ve got to phase in before we get everybody there, and honestly it’s an opportunity for us to continue to chart our local and state data to ensure that it’s safe to go to school in Paducah Public Schools,” the superintendent said.
Shively has been focused on preserving “parent choice” through all of this: “Everybody looks at this situation differently and that’s the way it should be.”
Fewer students physically in the classroom will enable a better implementation of social distancing, he said. Internal PPS data contributed by the superintendent shows that 92% of classes will have fewer than 19 students and 42% will have fewer than 10.
Guidelines set out by the state health department, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control have helped shape Shively’s plan and the superintendent feels good about the path they’ve chosen.
“It’s not just the plan that gives me confidence,” Shively added, “it’s our ability to execute the plan here in our schools with our children. We’re doing these small increases so that we can practice these procedures and ensure that kids not only learn but they learn how to navigate a school day safely to preserve not only their health, but the health of their friends and our staff.”
The superintendent hopes that the plan will enable the district to stay light on its feet, adjusting teaching strategies and classrooms to better follow social distancing guidelines. With this in mind, Shively acknowledged that it could change.
“It’s unpredictable what’s going to happen locally and statewide. I think that all depends on how well we go about, not only this community but the state, our daily lives,” he said. “If things change within the community or the state relative to the disease and there’s an increase, we have to be willing to make adjustments and go back down.
“We all know that’s a possibility.”
