Paducah Board of Education

Paducah Middle School students present leadership programs at Monday’s school board meeting.

 Carly Dick | The Sun

Paducah Public Schools Board of Education approved a new Paducah Public Schools Police Chief position at Monday night’s school board meeting. One of the district’s six existing school resource officers will fill the position.

Superintendent Donald Shively said a District Police Chief will improve communication between Paducah schools and local law enforcement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In