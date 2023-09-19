Paducah Public Schools Board of Education approved a new Paducah Public Schools Police Chief position at Monday night’s school board meeting. One of the district’s six existing school resource officers will fill the position.
Superintendent Donald Shively said a District Police Chief will improve communication between Paducah schools and local law enforcement.
“What’s going to happen is the Paducah Police Department, if they need, or the Sheriff’s Department needs to be in contact with us, they have a lead person to go to that will work with our other officers in our district,” Shively explained.
In addition to improved communication, the new position will assign responsibility to a specific person in order to ensure student safety.
“There’s policies, procedures, all that has to be managed, and somebody has to oversee that, and so this should help us create an efficiency with that to ensure that we’re doing everything we possibly can to ensure safe schools for children,” Shively said.
The new position comes after the school district applied and was approved for a separate police force. A police force designated for the school district will accredit all school resource officers with a respected title and achievements. Establishing a separate police force for the district will open opportunities for grants and training. The force will be dedicated to the safety of students and school personnel.
“It will allow us to have some opportunities at some grants, some training, additional resources relative to assuring the safety of children,” Shively said.
The Paducah Board of Education meeting also highlighted leadership programs for Paducah Middle School students. The school implemented a “house” program reminiscent to the one featured in the popular Harry Potter series. Students are assigned one of four houses, and earn house points for acts of leadership, kindness, and proactivity.
One student said she is saving up her points for Chick-Fil-A. Any time she doesn’t want to do something, she said she thinks about getting her reward.
School administrators said the program has had a positive impact, with discipline referrals seeing a 63% decrease since it was implemented. Paducah Middle School Assistant Principal Wes Newsome said students were “working harder to get these house points than ever before.”
Other highlights from the meeting include:
- The board awarded a $143,480 landscaping contract to Cornerstone Hardscapes and Landscapes for a project at Paducah Head Start Preschool. Shively said students will be in the building by January 3, 2024.
- The board authorized a payment to contractors for a project at the soccer complex in the amount of $46,890.
- The board approved two student trips — PTHS FBLA students will attend Cardinals Career Day and the PTHS Interact Club will go on a learning service trip to El Salvador next year.
- The board reviewed and approved the working budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
