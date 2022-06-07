“Y’all Means All.” “Love is a human right.” “Be Kind.” “Trans Lives Matter.” “Dare to be yourself.”
Slogans of acceptance and celebration, rainbow flags aplenty, dancing and messages of positivity abounded at Paducah Pridefest Saturday, as nearly 2,000 people turned out for the local celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.
Festival organizers said about 1,500 people received bracelets for their donations, and said vendors and those without money to donate likely totaled a few hundred more.
Drag performers exuded energy with flashy, exuberant, even mildly acrobatic shows, and musical acts brought messages of inclusion and acceptance.
Jennifer Knapp, who rose to fame around the turn of the century with multiple hit Christian albums and grammy nominations, peppered her set with reflections about her own journey of coming out as lesbian, the reactions she encountered and realizing her worth.
“Once I found out that I was lovable, I wanted to let everyone around me know that they were lovable, too,” Knapp said.
“Every human being needs dignity.”
For Knapp, whatever anyone’s religious beliefs or lack thereof, it’s important to recognize the “sacredness” inherent in every human being.
“This is church and it’s beautiful,” she said. “Church is when we’re here for each other.”
Gary Willis and Glenn Spengler, of Paducah, said that, while living as a gay couple in a largely conservative area can come with challenges, they’ve found acceptance in Paducah.
“There has been improvement,” Willis said.
“This event is an improvement. Every step is a step, small as they may be.”
“It’s important that people know that they can be who they want to be, regardless of what that is.”
Spengler, who previously lived in Nashville and moved to Paducah to be with Willis, said he’s always felt Paducah to be inclusive and welcoming.
“This is a great city. I love it here. Every restaurant bar, everyone knows us,” Spengler said, encouraging others to work to understand people who they may feel aren’t like them.
“Everybody has different needs. You never know what they’e been through in their lives. Love them and accept them.”
Jeff Hudson said though final fundraising numbers weren’t in as of Monday, he expects Beautiful Paducah to have more than enough to cover the cost of the event, perform a beautification project and have a good chunk of money left over to help organize next year’s Pride festival.
“It really surpassed our expectations. The response has just been amazing,” Hudson said.
He said the group hopes to paint a mural inspired by the festival somewhere in Paducah.
Hudson said he was encouraged by the response of the community, especially considering the festival came together with only three months of planning.
“To me, that says there’s support for the (LGBTQ+ community) and support for the event.”
“Are there pockets of hate? Are there pockets of resistance? Yes. I think they’re small, and I think Paducah is pretty progressive,” he said.
Hudson promised financial transparency when the final fundraising tally comes in, and added the group donated $500 for Murray Pride, which has its festival next week.
But even more than the fundraising, Hudson said he’s encouraged by how many families, even those from outside the LGBTQ+ community, showed up in support.
“To me, when we have families who are bringing their kids to events like this ... we’re going to have the next generation that’s even more accepting, more inclusive.”
