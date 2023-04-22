PADNWS-04-22-23 QUILT WEEK - PHOTO

Geri Booden (left), of Lillian, Ala., and Vicky Dunning, of Cottage Grove, Tenn., examine a quilt from producer Marilyn Badger at the National Quilt Museum Friday. Badger will hold at meet-and-greet at next weeks American Quilter’s Society Quilt Week.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

It’s a well-known routine in Paducah. As American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek approaches, hotels fill up, the dome gets inflated, road construction projects hit a pause and everyone prepares for tens of thousands of visitors.

For the National Quilt Museum, it’s a week — even just a partial week — that no other period of the year can match in terms of admission and exposure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In