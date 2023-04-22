It’s a well-known routine in Paducah. As American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek approaches, hotels fill up, the dome gets inflated, road construction projects hit a pause and everyone prepares for tens of thousands of visitors.
For the National Quilt Museum, it’s a week — even just a partial week — that no other period of the year can match in terms of admission and exposure.
“Going from, say, serving on a normal day … where we might have a couple hundred visitors to suddenly ramping up to having two thousand visitors a day” is what museum CEO Matt Collinsworth called “a really big boost.”
Collinsworth on Friday praised the curatorial team that has amassed a current display which includes quilts from notable producers Velda Newman, Marilyn Badger, Kaffe Fassett, Justin Ming Yong and Bisa Butler.
The museum will also host a reception and a charity auction on Thursday evening.
Collinsworth credited the quilt show with supporting the museum’s very existence, as well as providing the ability to maintain high quality programming and exhibits.
“Having the museum be a part of that and having a festival of that size in the community, it means a lot to us,” he said.
For Collinsworth, the word-of-mouth spread by visitors is invaluable advertising attested to by frequent entries in visitor logs.
“It’s integral to spreading the word about the museum, about the community and people get to carry that experience,” he said.
Michelle Campbell, executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, said the show provides not only an experience that reflects well on the community, but also “helps with the vitality of our community and the growth.”
“Once they come, they usually come back,” said Campbell.
For Campbell, the event provides an opportunity to “show off Paducah a little bit,” especially to international visitors and those from across the country who might not usually visit west Kentucky.
“It’s fun to see the people coming from everywhere,” she said, adding she’s known of visitors from Australia, England, Japan and other countries, as well as “all over the nation.”
“It’s always very rave reviews about Paducah and downtown,” she said.
Such impressions on visitors are important to keeping positive word-of-mouth, and Campbell stressed the importance of having well-maintained facilities.
Collinsworth said he frequently hears such positive reviews of both the city and the museum and called the decision to build the museum “visionary.”
“An event like quilt week, you can’t overestimate the impact it has for us,” he said.
