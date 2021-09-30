Paducah Power to host free electronics disposal event

Paducah Power is hosting a free, no-contact e-scrap and fluorescent bulb disposal on Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The company will accept items like computers, laptops, televisions, printers, fluorescent light bulbs and other electronics for disposal.
The event is free to McCracken County residents. There is a limit of 150 pounds of electronic disposable items per family. Those who come must stay in the car when dropping off items. Paducah Power recommends that people either wipe clean or destroy hard drives for computers and laptops before dropping off the items for disposal.
The annual event kicks off Public Power Week, held during the first week of October.
Paducah Power is located at 1500 Broadway St.
