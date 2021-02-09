The need to deal with a dwindling emergency reserve fund and correctly forecast sales for the coming fiscal year in light of COVID-19’s continuing impact, were discussion topics for Paducah Power System officials Monday.
The board has been involved in a months-long study of what goes into designing new electric rates that would go into effect July 1, when the utility’s new fiscal year begins.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, updated the board on some of the factors to be considered.
An analysis of 2020 sales compared to the previous year, and a three-year average, show a decline, he said.
He presented a graph that showed 2020 sales were down (compared to 2019) in every month except July.
“It may not look like much, but that’s a seven% reduction in sales, from those two averages (2019 and three-year),” he said.
Since the base rate has not been changed in several years, with the decline in sales, “our net base rate revenues are down and that’s a significant decline for us to operate the utility.
“As you know, we’ve been budgeting a use of the emergency reserve fund for the last year and the current fiscal year, of $2 million each, to cover our operating costs under normal situations and now we have this drop-off in revenues,” Handley said.
“This is significant and relates to the rate study a couple of ways. For one, we have drained our emergency reserve fund more than expected and that needs to be replenished, and that rebuilding of the emergency reserve fund will need to be a revenue requirement for the rates.
“And, secondly, we have to develop a forecast of sales for determining what the rate needs to be starting July 1. In that forecast, we have to be conservative because if we are optimistic and think that sales are going to be like they were in the past, right out of the gate July 1, and they end up not recovering (costs) to that level, then we’re just going to continue to have an under-recovery of out cost and revenues won’t be adequate to cover the cost.”
That means “we have to be very careful with the sales forecast and we have to have some buildup of the emergency reserve fund.”
In response to a question by member Mark Workman, Handley said the emergency reserve fund currently has about $7 million in it after a budget withdraw of $2 million last month, but the utility will probably have to withdraw another $2 million before the end of the fiscal year. The fund had $11 million in two years ago, Handley said.
Paducah Power has not adjusted its base rates since 2014.
Board Chairman Hardy Roberts said a rate increase “is the last thing we need to do if we can possibly help it.”
Workman agreed, but added: “Whenever I hear that we’re going from $11 million down to $5 million in the reserve account, and we’re not seeing an increase in power (sales), and our costs are fixed, that’s very concerning. I’m not sure how we can expect to have more revenues if we don’t raise revenues.
“We have a duty to get those reserves back up to a nominal amount, which is not $5 million, (but) more in the $10-$11 million range.”
Board member Ed Hely shared Workman’s concern.
“I agree with what Mark said, that we’ve been slowly bleeding cash for about 16 months and now we’re bleeding cash rapidly. And, just for the security of the system we’ve got to resolve that.”
Forecasting sales revenues (from retail customers, which includes residential and commercial/industrial ratepayers) is more challenging than usual because of the impact coronavirus has already had and will have in the future, Handley said.
“It (2020 decline) is probably mostly due to COVID,” he said. “The residential customers, with all the working from home and school closings and stuff like that, they actually used about the same and sometimes even a little bit more than usual.
“But so many businesses, commercial, industrial, and government, all of those kinds of accounts were way down because they didn’t have any business.”
As the board’s rate study workshops continue, preliminary revenues and revenue requirements are to be discussed at the March meeting, preliminary cost allocation and rate design in April, and a proposed final rate design in May.
The rate design could be adjusted based on results of the workshops and any comments or direction from the board, “would still be reflected in the final rates that we would implement July 1,” Handley said.
